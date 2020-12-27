Validity of expired driving license, vehicle registration extended till 31 March

NEW DELHI : Validity of crucial documents such as driving license, vehicle registration, and fitness certificates that are expired since 1 February 2020 and could not be extended due to the covid-induced disruption, will be considered valid up to March 31, 2021.

The decision to yet again extend the validity of these documents has been taken to prevent the spread of covid-19.

This would include documents whose validity expired on 1 February or would expire by 31 March 2021. This will help citizens avail transport-related services, while maintaining social distancing, Union road transport and highways ministry said on Sunday.

This is the fourth time that the government has extended the validity of such documents. In August, the government had said that these documents would be valid till 31 December.

"The government has provided for the availability of the essential goods and production thereof and has allowed the vehicles for the transport of such goods / cargo and further opening up the operation of passenger transport in view of the fact that citizens were finding it difficult to get renewed the validity of various documents due to lock-down in operation at various stages in different parts of the country and other countries world over. Renewal of such documents is still leading to assembly of people and long queues in front of the transport offices across the country," the union government said in an advisory to all states and union territories.

Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 31 March, union road transport and highways ministry said.

The Union ministry also urged states and Union territories to implement the advisory in letter and spirit so that the citizens, the transporters and other organizations which are operating during the pandemic do not get harassed or face difficulties.

