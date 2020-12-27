Validity of expired driving license, vehicle registration extended till 31 March

"The government has provided for the availability of the essential goods and production thereof and has allowed the vehicles for the transport of such goods / cargo and further opening up the operation of passenger transport in view of the fact that citizens were finding it difficult to get renewed the validity of various documents due to lock-down in operation at various stages in different parts of the country and other countries world over. Renewal of such documents is still leading to assembly of people and long queues in front of the transport offices across the country," the union government said in an advisory to all states and union territories.