The Road Transport & Highways Ministry on Thursday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents such as driving licence, registration certificate and other permits till 31 October, 2021, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This is applicable for all documents which had expiry date after 21 .

The government's order requested all the states and union territories to implement the extension so that citizens, transporters and other organisations do not get harassed or face difficulties.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, December 27, 2020, March 26, 2021, and June 17, 2021 in connection with extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

Earlier today, the Delhi government extended the validity of necessary documents related to vehicles like driving license, Registration Certificate and others expiring on September 30, till November 30.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had directed all the states to increase the validity of necessary documents related to vehicles, following which Delhi Government issued this order.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued advisories to all States and Union Territories regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that in case of Fitness, Permit, Driving License, Registration or any concerned document(s) whose extension of validity could not or was not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by September 30, 2021, the same may be treated to be valid till September 30 2021. Enforcement authorities were advised to treat such documents valid till September 30, 2021," reads the notice of Transport Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

