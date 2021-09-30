Validity of motor vehicle documents extended till Oct-end. Details here

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued advisories to all States and Union Territories regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that in case of Fitness, Permit, Driving License, Registration or any concerned document(s) whose extension of validity could not or was not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by September 30, 2021, the same may be treated to be valid till September 30 2021. Enforcement authorities were advised to treat such documents valid till September 30, 2021," reads the notice of Transport Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.