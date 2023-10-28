Valmiki Jayanti 2023: PM Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings to people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. Taking to social media platform, X, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to the countrymen on Valmiki Jayanti. His precious thoughts related to social equality and goodwill are still irrigating Indian society. Through his messages of humanity, he will remain an invaluable heritage of our civilization and culture for ages." Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered Maharshi Valmiki saying that the 'great poet' by composing Ramayana made the life of Lord Shri Ram alive forever in the hearts of people. "By composing Ramayana, the great poet Maharishi Valmiki did the great work of making the life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram alive forever in the hearts of people. This timeless work shows the path of religion by inspiring society with the ideals established by Lord Shri Ram. Best wishes to everyone on the birth anniversary of such a great poet Valmiki ji," Shah posted on X.

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki, writer of one of the most important and popular epics of all time ‘Ramayana’.

Happy Valmiki Jayanti wishes

Maharishi Valmiki's life teaches us that we are not born good or evil, it is our deeds that determine our greatness. Happy Valmiki Jayanti

Shri Ram aur Maharishi Valmiki Ka ashirvad sada aap aur aapke parivar par bana rahe

You may gather knowledge and money and prestige and power, but if have missed love then you have missed the real door. Happy Valmiki Jayanti.

On the auspicious occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, let us seek the blessings of Maharishi Valmiki to find the reason for our existence and do good deeds for a blessed tomorrow. Happy Valmiki Jayanti to you!

