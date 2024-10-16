Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Schools, colleges and govt offices will remain close in THESE states

To commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary poet, Maharshi Valmiki, several state governments have announced a public holiday for schools, colleges, banks and government offices on Thursday, October 17, 2024

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Schools, colleges and govt offices will remain close in THESE states
Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Schools, colleges and govt offices will remain close in THESE states

Valmiki Jayanti—the birth anniversary of the legendary poet Maharshi Valmiki—will be celebrated across several states on Thursday, October 17. Maharshi Valmiki, also known as Adi Kavi, was the author of the Ramayana, one of the most significant epics in Hinduism besides Geeta.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of the legendary poet, several state governments have announced a public holiday for schools, colleges, banks and government offices on Thursday.

Also Read | J&K: Omar counters BJP in Jammu by appointing Surinder Choudhary as his deputy

According to reports, schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday. The Yogi Adityanath government in UP has announced that Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on October 17, 2024. Several other states like Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh have also announced a public holiday on the occasion to commemorate the contributions made by the legendary poet to the society.

The holiday is intended to allow people to participate in the celebrations and remember Valmiki's contributions to Indian culture and literature. Various events and processions are expected to take place in these states to honour his legacy.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024 Live: Trump calls himself the ‘father of IVF’

According to some ancient legends, Valmiki was born Agni Sharma to a Brahmin family. He became a thief for his livelihood. Once, he met the great sage Narada and discussed his duties with him. Moved by Narada's words, Agni Sharma began to perform penance. He was so engrossed in his penance that huge anthills formed around him. After years of meditation, a divine voice declared his penance successful and bestowed the new name Valmiki, meaning “born out of anthills.”

On this day, which is also known as Pragat Diwas, devotees of the Valmiki sect worship Valmiki Rishi as a form of God, perform Shobha Yatras, or processions, while singing devotional hymns and bhajans, feed the poor, and light diyas.

As per the Drik Panchang, below are the auspicious timings for the day:

Purnima Tithi Begins: 08:40 PM on Oct 16, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends: 04:55 PM on Oct 17, 2024

Also Read | Minor taken into custody over bomb threats to airlines

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaValmiki Jayanti 2024: Schools, colleges and govt offices will remain close in THESE states

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.