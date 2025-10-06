Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Are schools, colleges closed in Delhi, UP on Tuesday?

Valmiki Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the legendary poet Maharshi Valmiki, will be celebrated across several states on Tuesday, October 7. Maharshi Valmiki, also known as Adi Kavi, was the author of the Ramayana, one of the most significant epics in Hinduism, alongside the Bhagavad Gita.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of the legendary poet, several state governments have announced a public holiday for schools, colleges, banks and government offices on Tuesday.

Valmiki Jayanti: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Delhi All Delhi government offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed on Tuesday, October 7, in observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, according to an official statement.

To mark the occasion, several programmes, processions, and tribute meetings will be organised across the capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Maharishi Valmiki was not only the 'adikavi' (first poet) of Indian literature and the creator of Ramayana, but also a symbol of equality, justice and humanity. “His ideals continue to guide society on the path of equality, respect and dignity.”

Valmiki Jayanti: Are schools, colleges closed in Uttar Pradesh? The Uttar Pradesh government has declared October 7 as a public holiday on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

Therefore, all government offices, schools, and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Tuesday.

About Valmiki Jayanti

According to some ancient legends, Valmiki was born Agni Sharma to a Brahmin family. He became a thief to support himself. Once, he met the great sage Narada and discussed his duties with him. Moved by Narada's words, Agni Sharma began to perform penance.

He was so engrossed in his penance that huge anthills formed around him. After years of meditation, a divine voice declared his penance successful and bestowed the new name Valmiki, meaning “born out of anthills.”