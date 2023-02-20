‘Value of my time more than Adani, Ambani..,’ says Baba Ramdev
- Baba Ramdev's statement came during his address a function in Goa organised to felicitate his aide Acharya Balkrishna in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Naik.
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has made yet another remark and this time on Corporates. Corporates use 99 percent of their time on self-interest, while the time of a seer is for the good of all, he said while addressing a function on 19 February.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×