Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has made yet another remark and this time on Corporates. Corporates use 99 percent of their time on self-interest, while the time of a seer is for the good of all, he said while addressing a function on 19 February.

Ramdev was in Goa to address a function organised to felicitate his aide Acharya Balkrishna in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Naik.

Attended the Lomanya Matrubhumi Puraskar 2023 extended to @Ach_Balkrishna Ji, CEO Patanjali Ayurved in the presence of Union Minister Shri @shripadynaik, Yog Guru @yogrishiramdev Ji, H.H. @Sadgurudev_Goa Swami Ji,… 1/4 pic.twitter.com/zZLwCCPAvY — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 19, 2023

"I have come here for three days from Haridwar. The value of my time is more than that of Adani, Ambani, Tata, Birla. Corporates spend 99 per cent of their time in self interest, whereas a seer's time is for common good," he claimed as reported by PTI.

He hailed Balkrishna for reviving Patanjali from a sick company to a firm with a turnover of ₹40,000 crore this financial year due to his professional governance, transparent management and accountability. The dream of making India 'param vaibhavshali' can be achieved by creating empires like Patanjali, he said.

Earlier, Ramdev had claimed that cancer cases has increased in India after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, denying his claim, medical experts said there was no correlation between the two and the rise in cases was a normal phenomenon.

While speaking before a gathering at Miramar beach in Goa where his Patanjali Yog Samiti had organised a yoga camp, Ramdev said, “Cancer has increased a lot. The cases of this disease have gone up after the COVID-19 pandemic. People have lost their eyesight, their sense of hearing…." Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present with him on the stage.

Prior to that, on 4 February, Ramdev had sparked a controversy wherein he had accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity. In a gathering in Barmer, Rajasthan, Baba Ramdev had alleged that the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.

(With inputs from PTI)