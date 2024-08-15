’Valued friend’: PM Modi thanks Maldives’ Muizzu for Independence Day 2024 wishes

The exchange, which took place as India celebrated its 78th Independence Day, highlights the continuing diplomatic warmth between the two nations despite recent geopolitical shifts in the region. PM Modi referred to Maldives as a ‘valued friend.'

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 01:01 PM IST
India-Maldives: 'India's role as a crucial ally..says, MDP Leader Shahid, President Muizzu on Independence Day
India-Maldives: ’India’s role as a crucial ally..says, MDP Leader Shahid, President Muizzu on Independence Day(Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu for his Independence Day wishes, underscoring the enduring friendship between India and the Maldives. The exchange, which took place as India celebrated its 78th Independence Day, displayed the continuing diplomatic warmth between the two nations despite recent geopolitical shifts in the region. PM Modi's response, referring to Maldives as a "valued friend," reaffirms India's commitment to maintaining strong ties with the island nation in the Indian Ocean.

"On the occasion of India's Independence Day, I extend heartfelt congratulations to President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the people of India," Muizzu stated on X (formerly Twitter).

“Thank you, President @MMuizzu, for the wishes on our Independence Day. India considers Maldives a valued friend and our nations will keep working together for the benefit of our people,” PM Modi replied .

Also Read | Independence Day 2024 Live: PM Modi calls for ‘secular civil code’

The Maldivian President emphasised the strong bilateral ties between the two nations, noting, "Our enduring friendship, rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region."

Looking towards the future, Muizzu expressed optimism about the continued growth of the partnership, saying, "As we look to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals."

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates August 15, 2024: Independence Day 2024: Top 5 defence stock picks as PM Modi stresses on domestic manufacturing, boosting exports

In a separate message, Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) President Abdulla Shahid also offered his congratulations. Shahid shared images of himself with Prime Minister Modi on X, stating, "Happy Independence Day #India ! I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi, EAM @DrSJaishankar, the government and the warm and friendly people of India best wishes and prosperity on this joyous occasion."

Shahid further highlighted India's role as a crucial ally, noting, "India has proved to be an "all-weather" friend of the #Maldives. Our first and best responder for any crisis we have faced. An invaluable partner in our development journey. The people of Maldives continue to benefit from the generous development assistance and human resource development, and deeply cherish this relationship."

Also Read | Independence Day 2024: Top 5 defence stock picks amid defence production boost

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi marked the occasion by hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive year. The ceremony included a floral tribute from two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force, showering petals as the flag was raised.

These gestures from Maldivian leaders underscore the importance of India-Maldives relations and highlight the ongoing diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 01:01 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia’Valued friend’: PM Modi thanks Maldives’ Muizzu for Independence Day 2024 wishes

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue