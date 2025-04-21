Vance in India: What’s that black SUV in US Vice President’s cavalcade?

US Vice President JD Vance landed at Palam airport on Monday morning for a four-day visit. Vance is in India with his wife, Usha Vance, the Indian-American Second Lady, and his three children – sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the US Vice President at the Palam airport, where Vance was given a tri-services guard of honour.

As Vance's aircraft landed at Palam Technical Area in New Delhi, a black Chevrolet Suburban near the plane caught the attention. The black SUV was adorned with the flags of the United States and India, symbolic of India-US ties.

In the past, the Suburbans were flown in with the US VP's delegation. It bore US number plates. In 2021, the then US vice president Kamala Harris was seen in videos travelling in a Suburban which bears the same number plate as the one in Vance's motorcade Suburban.

What is Chevrolet Suburban? The Chevrolet Suburban is a series of SUVs built by Chevrolet since the 1935 model year. Known as the longest-used automobile nameplate in the world, the Chevrolet Suburban is currently in its twelfth generation.

With one of the first metal-bodied station wagons, the Suburban is the progenitor of the modern full-size SUV, combining a wagon-style body with the chassis and powertrain of a pickup truck.

The Suburban is the largest of Chevrolet's lineup of SUVs on sale, predominantly in the United States. The one seen in Vance's motorcade is a seven-seater version.

In December 2019, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled a Hollywood Walk of Fame star for the Suburban, noting that the Suburban had been in "1,750 films and TV shows since 1952.

The highest variant of the car - Chevrolet Suburban High Country 2025 is priced at about ₹6,791,500 (US$79,900)

Chevrolet exited the Indian market in 2017.

Specifications: Model: Suburban

Armour Level: BRG

Transmission: 10-speed Automatic

Engine: 6.2L Gasoline VB

Drivetrain: 4WD

Dimensions (MM): 5722X2060X1923

Wheelbase (MM): 3406

Seating Capacity: 7

Fuel Capacity: 117 L