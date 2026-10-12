Vande Bharat 16-coach train completes 180 kmph trial on Mathura-Nagda route; check the new chair car's features

Indian Railways' 16-coach Vande Bharat chair car trainset successfully completed a high-speed trial run at 180 kmph on the Mathura–Nagda section on October 8. 2026. The trial was conducted under the supervision of the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), according to the Ministry of Railways.

“The 16-coach Vande Bharat Chair Car trainset manufactured at Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, successfully completed a high-speed trial at 180 kmph on the Mathura–Nagda section on 8 October 2026, under the supervision of the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety,” the X (formerly Twitter) post read.

The new Vande Bharat chair car has been manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, Punjab. The introduction of the new trainset and the completion of its trial mark another step in the development of Vande Bharat trains, as Indian Railways seeks to modernise passenger rail services.

“Equipped with an advanced propulsion system, the trainset was assessed for high-speed performance, operational efficiency and safety, a milestone in India's modern railway manufacturing journey,” the post noted.

Vande Bharat train features The new Vande Bharat trainset features reclining seats with more legroom, along with large panoramic windows that allow passengers to enjoy better views and natural light. It also has zero-discharge bio-vacuum toilets, which prevents waste from being discharged onto the rail tracks.

The train also comes with automatic sliding doors, and a smooth suspension system that reduces jerks and vibrations, making the journey more comfortable for passengers.

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Its air-conditioned coaches are equipped with a temperature-control system that adjusts cooling based on passenger occupancy to maintain comfortable conditions throughout the journey. The trainset also features specially designed toilets which are accessible to wheelchair users and passengers with disabilities.

However, completing a trial at 180 kmph does not necessarily mean the train will operate at that speed while passengers are travelling in it. As of now, the new Vande Bharat train will run at a speed of 130 to 160 kmph, before it eventually reaches speeds of 180 kmph, according to a report by NDTV.

RCF Kapurthala records highest coach production As per the news report, RCF Kapurthala had achieved its highest-ever annual production of 2,383 coaches in the financial year 2025-26. The factory is considered a crucial centre for modern railway coach manufacturing as it contributes to the development advanced trainsets, as well as producing modern coaches for advanced trains such as Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat.

RCF’s manufacturing capabilities have also received recognition beyond borders, with railway coaches exported to several countries across Asia and Africa. Until now, all Vande Bharat trains have been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Vande Bharat sleeper expansion Indian Railways is also looking to expand the Vande Bharat sleeper fleet by introducing it on more long-distance routes. BEML said it is developing and supplying 10 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, while additional trainsets are reportedly being planned through other manufacturers and production units.

A Vande Bharat sleeper service between KSR Bengaluru and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was approved earlier, as per media reports.