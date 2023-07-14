Vande Bharat: 4 new semi-high speed trains likely on this route. Check details here2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Indian Railways is set to launch four new Vande Bharat Express trains on various routes this month, including Delhi-Chandigarh and Chennai-Tirunelveli. The new trains will feature eight or 16 coaches.
Four new Vande Bharat Express trains are likely to be launched this month. The Indian railways is likely to launch four new trains on Delhi-Chandigarh, Chennai-Tirunelveli, Gwalior-Bhopal and Lucknow-Prayagraj routes, a report by The Hindu has stated.
