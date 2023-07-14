Four new Vande Bharat Express trains are likely to be launched this month. The Indian railways is likely to launch four new trains on Delhi-Chandigarh, Chennai-Tirunelveli, Gwalior-Bhopal and Lucknow-Prayagraj routes, a report by The Hindu has stated.

As per the report, these trains are likely to be launched by the end of this month. Officials also told the daily that of the four trains, only one route might have 16-coach while others are likely to be eight coach trains.

Meanwhile recently, railway officials had said that the rake of Indian-built semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express will be 'saffron' in colour. The new saffron Vande Bharat Express is however not yet operational and is currently stationed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, where Vande Bharat trains are manufactured. While Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the new colour of the 28th rake of the indigenous train is "inspired by Indian Tricolour".

Railways officials told ANI that a total of 25 rakes of Vande Bharat Express are operational on their designated routes and two rakes are reserved. "While the colour of this 28th rake is being changed on a trial basis," they said.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new and upgraded versions of Vande Bharat Express trains-- Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Sabarmati--at Gorakhpur Station in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total operational service across the country to a significant milestone of 50.

It is pertinent to note that India's semi-high-speed train set, now offers its services in all rail-electrified states across the country. With 50 operational services, the Vande Bharat Express has revolutionized rail travel, providing state-of-the-art amenities and reducing travel time for passengers.

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on February 15, 2019, by the Prime Minister, running between New Delhi and Varanasi. Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the train set symbolizes the 'Make-In-India' initiative and showcases India's engineering prowess.

The project to manufacture indigenous semi-high-speed train sets began in mid-2017, and within 18 months, the ICF Chennai completed Train-18. India's first semi-high-speed train was renamed Vande Bharat Express in January 2019 to emphasize its made-in-India status. The train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph on the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section Read: