Vande Bharat beats bullet train with speed at 100 km/hr in 52 seconds

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had shared an interesting video that shows the Vande Bharat Express train number two running at a speed of 180 kilometres per hour.
Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma called it a ‘proud moment’ and expressed his happiness on Twitter by posting Ashwini Vaishnaw's tweet.
In a proud moment for India, the semi high-speed train ‘Vande Bharat Express' has broken the record of the bullet train by achieving the speed of 100 km/hr in just 52 seconds while the Japan-made bullet train covers 100 km/hr in 55 seconds.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology in the Indian Government had also shared an interesting video that shows the Vande Bharat Express train number two running at a speed of 180 kilometres per hour.
Notably, the one minute long video has two elements- a glass filled to the brim with water and a cellular device that shows the speed at which the train is moving.
He said that water is not spilling out of the glass even at the speed of 180 km/hr in Vande Bharat Express train. “Our Vande Bharat," the minister captioned the tweet along with a video of Made-in-India train.
The video shows a phone, its speedometer application on the screen. The phone and a glass of water is kept on a table against the train's window. In the one-minute-long clip, the readings on the speedometer ranged between 180 and 183 kmph.
Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma called it a ‘proud moment’ and expressed his happiness on Twitter by posting Ashwini Vaishnaw's tweet.
“This was such a proud moment to know that Our completely Made In India Vande Bharat express train can bear a typical Bullet Train in acceleration for 0 to 100 kmph !" he wrote.
The speed trial of Vande Bharat was also conducted on the Kota-Nagda railway section at various speed levels. During this time, the speed touched the speed of 180 kmph at many places.
The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is an Indian semi-high-speed, intercity, EMU train which is operated by the Indian Railways only on two prominent routes as of March 2022, one from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and the other from New Delhi to Varanasi.
Vande Bharat train is completely manufactured in India. It is a self-propelled engine train, that is, it does not have a separate engine. It has automatic doors and air-conditioned chair car coaches and a revolving chair which can rotate up to 180 degrees.
