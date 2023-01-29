Vande Bharat cleaning system changed, Vaishnaw asks passengers cooperation

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed to change the cleaning process in the Vande Bharat trains.

The minister took cognizance of some media reports regarding littering in Vande Bharat Train by passengers.

Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasised adopting the cleaning process as it is practised in flights. In it, one person will move a garbage collection bag across the coach asking the passengers to put any litter around in the bag.

Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced features including an indigenously-developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH.

In a tweet that cleaning system has been changed in Vande Bharat trains and sought cooperation from passengers for maintaining cleanliness in trains.

"Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains," he tweeted.

Some reports showed that Vande Bharat train were littered with used food packets and other garbage scattered in the train's vestibule after it had reached its destination.

Earlier, there were reports of newly-launched Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express having being littered with plates, cups and other trash. Railways officials had said that the train was found to be dirty when it reached Visakhapatnam even though housekeeping staff did their job at regular intervals.

Railways had appealed to the passengers to keep the prestigious train clean and use dustbins meant for throwing garbage.