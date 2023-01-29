Vande Bharat cleaning system changed, Vaishnaw asks passengers cooperation

Vande Bharat cleaning system changed, Vaishnaw asks passengers cooperation1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 01:48 PM IST
In a tweet that cleaning system has been changed in Vande Bharat trains and sought cooperation from passengers for maintaining cleanlines
Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed to change the cleaning process in the Vande Bharat trains.
