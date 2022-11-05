Vande Bharat coaches to be manufactured in Rae Bareli from next year: Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the factory premises of the Modern Rail Coach Factory in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Saturday and took note of the manufacturing technology and progress of the Vande Bharat coaches. The minister affirmed that manufacturing of the coaches of Vande Bharat will begin in the factory next year.
The minister was apprised about the manufacturing technology of different types of coaches by general manager S S Kalsi. He also inaugurated the AC economy coaches and praised the technique, design, and quality of coaches being made at the factory.
Vaishnaw expressed pride over the developments at the factory and said that the factory will play a crucial role in realizing the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development of Railways in India. He announced that the manufacturing of the Vande Bharat coaches will begin in this factory in April next year.
The minister also added that the factory would also export coaches to European countries. He inspected the construction and structure of Vande Bharat Express trains and motorcoach being built in the factory so that regular production can begin.
An official confirmed that the Union Government has allocated Rs. 150 crores to the factory for the production of Vande Bharat coaches.
The Railway Minister also accepted that while the government has made a lot of efforts to bring projects like bullet trains for the country, a lot more needs to be learned before the implementation of new technology in the country.
"A lot needs to be learned upon initiating a new project with new technology. Everyone is absorbing the system and learning from it," the minister said speaking to the news agency ANI.
He also said that newer corridors will be announced once further progress is made in the bullet train project. "Once there is a further development in the project, new corridors across the country will be taken up," he said.
