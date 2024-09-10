Vande Bharat expansion: PM Modi to flag off new express trains in Jharkhand on September 15; know routes here

Prime Minister Modi will launch three new Vande Bharat Express trains on September 15 in Jharkhand, connecting Tatanagar to Patna, Deoghar to Varanasi, and Tatanagar to Berhampur. These services enhance existing routes, improving connectivity in the region.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2024, 07:32 AM IST
The Vande Bharat trains are tailored for long-distance journeys. As electric multiple units, Vande Bharat sleeper trains promise enhanced efficiency and reduced travel times, aiming to surpass the speeds achieved by Rajdhani trains.
The Vande Bharat trains are tailored for long-distance journeys. As electric multiple units, Vande Bharat sleeper trains promise enhanced efficiency and reduced travel times, aiming to surpass the speeds achieved by Rajdhani trains.(PTI)

BJP leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jamshedpur on September 15 and flag off the Vande Bharat train.

In a post on X, Chouhan wrote, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Jamshedpur on 15th September. Along with the gift of Vande Bharat train, he will deposit the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the accounts of 1 lakh 13 thousand 195 poor people.”

The new services will connect Tatanagar to Patna, Deoghar to Varanasi, and Tatanagar to Berhampur (Odisha).

Also Read: Three new Vande Bharat express launched: Meerut-Lucknow, Madurai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Nagercoil— Check route, timings here

This expansion follows the recent inauguration of three other Vande Bharat routes linking Meerut to Lucknow, Madurai to Bengaluru, and Chennai to Nagercoil. Patna, which already benefits from Vande Bharat connections to Ranchi, Howrah, New Jalpaiguri, and Lucknow, will see enhanced connectivity with these new additions.

Features of Vande Bharat trains:

The new Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express, operating six days a week, is expected to complete its journey in about seven hours. The train will depart from Tatanagar at 6 a.m. and arrive in Patna by 1 p.m., while the return service will leave Patna at 3 p.m. and reach Tatanagar at 11 p.m.

The Deoghar-Varanasi route will enhance connectivity between two prominent pilgrimage sites. This service will travel via the Kiul-Gaya route in Bihar, with a scheduled stop at Nawada.

Also Read: Vande Bharat trains its sights on a faster track

Additionally, Odisha will receive its fourth Vande Bharat Express on the Tatanagar-Berhampur route starting on September 15. The train will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Vande Bharat Express traveling from New Delhi to Varanasi experienced a technical issue, causing it to halt between Bharthana and Samho stations in Etawah district, PTI reported citing official. The engine of train number 22436, which was en route from New Delhi to Varanasi, developed a fault after passing Bharthana station at 9 am.

Also Read: India inching towards Viksit Bharat goal with expansion of Vande Bharat trains: Modi

The Railways arranged alternative transportation to ensure passengers reached their destination. North Central Railway Prayagraj Division Public Relations Officer Amit Singh confirmed the incident to PTI.

(With input from agencies)

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 07:32 AM IST
