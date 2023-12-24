The new Vande Bharat from Katra to Delhi starting from 30th December will have a stop in Udhampur and Kathua as well, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

In a post on X, Jitendra Singh posted, “Heartening news for Udhampur and Kathua. Ever since the first Vande Bharat train started operating from Katra and Delhi in 2019, there had been a consistent demand for its stoppage in Kathua and Udhampur as well. Thanks, PM Narendra Modi responding to our request." “The new Vande Bharat from Katra to Delhi starting 30th December will have a Stop in Udhampur and Kathua also," Singh further wrote. Also Read: India to achieve $150 billion bio-economy by 2025: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed that this will not only come as a huge relief but also provide ease of travel, ease of business and overall ease of living.

Meanwhile, a significant milestone has been achieved in the Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project with the successful completion of Tunnel T-1, measuring 3,209 meters, between Katra and Reasi Stations on December 20, ANI reported.

This noteworthy development, represents a major leap forward in advancing both progress and connectivity in the region. Positioned at the base of the Trikuta Hills near Katra in Reasi District, Tunnel T-1 is a crucial component of the project, overseen by the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd for the Northern Railway under the National Projects initiative. This accomplishment signifies a commendable step towards the fulfilment of the larger infrastructure goals and improved transportation networks in the area.

The Katra-Reasi stretch, covering a challenging 111 kilometres, faced multiple interruptions during construction, necessitating the involvement of global experts. Tunnel T-1, formerly recognised as the most challenging tunnel due to its passage through the Himalayan Main Boundary Thrust (MBT), presented formidable geological challenges, including rugged terrain and substantial water inflow from within the tunnel.

Earlier on December 21, the Central Railway took a significant safety measure by announcing the installation of panic switches at 117 railway stations across its network, as revealed by Central Railway's general manager, Ram Karan Yadav, during his inaugural press conference after assuming the position, PTI reported. The plan involves placing two panic switches on every platform at these stations.

In the event of an emergency, passengers will have the capability to press the panic button, activating a call for assistance from the Railway Protection Force (RPF). This initiative underscores the railway's commitment to enhancing passenger safety and providing swift response mechanisms during unforeseen circumstances across its extensive network of stations.

A senior CR official said the Central Railway has signed an MoU with RailTel for the installation. "On pressing the panic button, the RPF control will get an alert and immediate help will be sent to the passengers by checking the CCTV," the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

