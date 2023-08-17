Vande Bharat Express attacked again, this time in Kerala: Check details1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Stone pelting incidents targeting trains in Kerala raise safety concerns.
A series of stone pelting incidents targeting trains in Kerala has raised safety concerns and drawn attention to the growing issue. In the latest occurrence, miscreants damaged a window on the moving Vande Bharat Express, sparking worries about the safety of rail travel.
The incident took place during the late afternoon hours near Vatakara, affecting the C-8 coach of the train. No injuries were reported as the window was shattered from outside impact. This follows similar incidents that happened a few days prior, where the Mangaluru-Chennai Superfast Express and Netravati Express had their AC coach windows damaged by stone pelting.
"No one was injured in the incident. The glass was shattered from the outside," PTI quoted authorities as saying.
The Vande Bharat Express, inaugurated in Kerala earlier in 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been a recurring target for such attacks. These incidents have ignited discussions on bolstering security measures for trains in the state.
Railway authorities are expressing concern over the repeated occurrences and are working towards enhancing security along vulnerable stretches. While no injuries have been reported so far, the incidents emphasize the need for swift action to prevent potential harm to passengers or crew members.
In a previous incident in August, a group of people, whose identity remains undisclosed, hurled stones at the Vande Bharat Express while it was en route from Gorakhpur to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki region.
The incident took place near Safedabad Railway Station, prompting the Railway Police in Barabanki to launch a thorough investigation to apprehend those responsible for the act. Authorities have registered a case against the culprits on charges of damaging government property and endangering the lives of passengers aboard the train.
