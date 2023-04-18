Vande Bharat Express averages 83 kmph, falls short of its top speed of 130 kmph. Here's why1 min read . 02:54 PM IST
- One of the primary reasons for the slower average of Vande Bharat Express speeds is poor track conditions.
Vande Bharat Express trains have been running at an average speed of around 83 kmph over the last two years, according to a recent RTI reply. This is despite the fact that these trains are built to run at a maximum speed of 180 kmph, but their permissible top speed for commercial services is 130 kmph.
Vande Bharat Express trains have been running at an average speed of around 83 kmph over the last two years, according to a recent RTI reply. This is despite the fact that these trains are built to run at a maximum speed of 180 kmph, but their permissible top speed for commercial services is 130 kmph.
One of the primary reasons for the slower average speeds is poor track conditions. Officials have explained, as reported by the news agency PTI, while these trains are designed for high-speed travel, the rail network is currently being upgraded so that Vande Bharat-like trains can achieve higher speeds in the future. Moreover, Vande Bharat trains can accelerate and decelerate more quickly than Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains, which can improve their average speed.
One of the primary reasons for the slower average speeds is poor track conditions. Officials have explained, as reported by the news agency PTI, while these trains are designed for high-speed travel, the rail network is currently being upgraded so that Vande Bharat-like trains can achieve higher speeds in the future. Moreover, Vande Bharat trains can accelerate and decelerate more quickly than Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains, which can improve their average speed.
It is important to note that the condition of the track surface plays a significant role in determining a train's speed. Therefore, no mode of transport can maintain its maximum speed throughout its journey. However, the average speed of each Vande Bharat train in every section is faster than the fastest train of that section. For instance, the train is running with a maximum permissible speed of 160 kmph between Agra Cantt-Tughlakabad.
It is important to note that the condition of the track surface plays a significant role in determining a train's speed. Therefore, no mode of transport can maintain its maximum speed throughout its journey. However, the average speed of each Vande Bharat train in every section is faster than the fastest train of that section. For instance, the train is running with a maximum permissible speed of 160 kmph between Agra Cantt-Tughlakabad.
The Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit train operated by the Indian Railways, designed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation, and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. Presently, 14 such trains are operational on prime routes, reducing the average travel time by a few hours on several of them. Although the current version of these trains only has chair cars, the national transporter plans to introduce sleeper versions soon.
The Vande Bharat Express is an electric multiple-unit train operated by the Indian Railways, designed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation, and manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. Presently, 14 such trains are operational on prime routes, reducing the average travel time by a few hours on several of them. Although the current version of these trains only has chair cars, the national transporter plans to introduce sleeper versions soon.
The Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj)-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express has the second-fastest average speed of 94 kmph, while the country's first Vande Bharat Express train - the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express - maintains the fastest average speed of 95 kmph. The Mumbai CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express has the lowest average speed of around 64 kmph.
The Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj)-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express has the second-fastest average speed of 94 kmph, while the country's first Vande Bharat Express train - the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express - maintains the fastest average speed of 95 kmph. The Mumbai CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express has the lowest average speed of around 64 kmph.
It is worth noting that during the test runs, the train achieved an operational speed of 180 kmph. The railways have ambitious plans for these trains and plan to introduce an advanced version capable of attaining a maximum speed of 200 kmph.
It is worth noting that during the test runs, the train achieved an operational speed of 180 kmph. The railways have ambitious plans for these trains and plan to introduce an advanced version capable of attaining a maximum speed of 200 kmph.