Why it isn't able to travel at its optimum speed?

One of the primary reasons for the slower average speeds is poor track conditions. Officials have explained, as reported by the news agency PTI, while these trains are designed for high-speed travel, the rail network is currently being upgraded so that Vande Bharat-like trains can achieve higher speeds in the future. Moreover, Vande Bharat trains can accelerate and decelerate more quickly than Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains, which can improve their average speed.