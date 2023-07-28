Despite multiple claims of improved quality of food served on Indian Railways trains, there is no end to incidents of finding insects inside IRCTC's meals. In a recent incident, a passenger travelling from the ultra-luxurious Vande Bharat Express train found a cockroach rolled in the chapati served in the meal.

The incident came into the limelight when the passenger travelling from Bhopal to Gwalior shared the image of the ‘insect’ roti on Twitter. Immediately after sharing the image, many people reacted to the incident and expressed their displeasure on the incident.

However, the IRCTC was quick to respond to the tweet and asked for the passenger's PNR number. IRCTC's official Twitter handle replied, "We did not intend for this unpleasant experience. Appropriate actions will be taken to ensure that such incidents will not repeat."

This is not the first incident of spotting insects in meals served by IRCTC on trains. However, it might be one of the first incidents of substandard food served in Vande Bharat Express.

