The nose of the newly-launched Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train had suffered damage after it hit a herd of buffaloes around 11.15 am on Thursday near Ahmedabad.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The front part of the newly launched Vande Bharat Express train which was damaged yesterday after hitting some buffaloes, has been repaired by the railway authorities, news agency PTI has reported citing an official.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The front part of the newly launched Vande Bharat Express train which was damaged yesterday after hitting some buffaloes, has been repaired by the railway authorities, news agency PTI has reported citing an official.
"The nose cone cover of the train's driver coach along with its mounting brackets was damaged in the cattle-hit incident. However, the vital parts of the train remained unaffected. The damaged nose cone was replaced at the Coach Care Centre in Mumbai Central," Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway has told PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The nose cone cover of the train's driver coach along with its mounting brackets was damaged in the cattle-hit incident. However, the vital parts of the train remained unaffected. The damaged nose cone was replaced at the Coach Care Centre in Mumbai Central," Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway has told PTI.
"The damaged nose cone was replaced with a new one at the Mumbai Central depot in no time during the maintenance and the train was put back to service without any extra down time. The train departed from Mumbai today without any inconvenience to the passengers," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The damaged nose cone was replaced with a new one at the Mumbai Central depot in no time during the maintenance and the train was put back to service without any extra down time. The train departed from Mumbai today without any inconvenience to the passengers," he added.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Western Railway is taking all necessary action to prevent such incidents in future, he said.
The Western Railway is taking all necessary action to prevent such incidents in future, he said.
The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed train, the third service under the Vande Bharat series, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 from Gandhinagar Capital and it started the commercial run from the next day. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. It is provided with more advanced and improved features which enables it in reaching the speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds.
The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed train, the third service under the Vande Bharat series, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 from Gandhinagar Capital and it started the commercial run from the next day. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. It is provided with more advanced and improved features which enables it in reaching the speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds.