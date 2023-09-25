Vande Bharat Express: From seat colours to aerosol based fire detection: Check out THESE 10 upgraded features2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Nine Vande Bharat Express trains launched with improved features including advanced safety measures and increased seat reclination angle.
The nine Vande Bharat Express trains were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 September. These newly launched trains have a host of new features incorporated which were incorporate after taking passengers' feedback in order to make the train journey more comfortable for them. The launch of these nine trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 states in the country.