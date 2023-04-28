The story of four logos of Vande Bharat Express train: From ICF to running Cheetah2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 12:26 PM IST
- Vande Bharat Express: The semi-high-speed train had a running cheetah as a logo in front of the nose cone of the train
The fifteenth Vande Bharat Express which is the latest Vande Bharat Express to be operated by the Indian Railways and operates between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod stations had a new logo in front of it which caught the attention of the people.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×