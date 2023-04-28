The fifteenth Vande Bharat Express which is the latest Vande Bharat Express to be operated by the Indian Railways and operates between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod stations had a new logo in front of it which caught the attention of the people.

The semi-high-speed train had a running cheetah as a logo in front of the nose cone of the train. An image of a running cheetah with spots embossed all over has been used as the latest logo which signifies the high speed with which the train operates. The cheetah is the fastest animal that can reach upto 130kmph has been used as a logo to signify the high-speed capability of the Vande Bharat Express which is also dubbed as a semi-high speed train of Indian Railways.

According to a senior official of Indian Railways, the changing of logos is an evolving process that is changed for the better with the passage of time.

View Full Image Vande Bharat Express with Indian Railways logo

However since the introduction of Vande Bharat Express, the train had seen some changes in its logo with the initial versions of the train having a logo of Integral Coach Factory(ICF), and then followed it by writing Vande Bharat in English and then in Hindi, and latest is the logo of a running cheetah iin the front of the train.

Vande Bharat train is India's first semi-highspeed train equipped with world class passenger amenities. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25% to 45%.

View Full Image Vande Bharat written in Hindi

This Vande Bharat Express between the state capital Thiruvananthapuram and the historical town Kasaragod is the first Vande Bharat exclusively serving the state of Kerala. Reaching the destination in about 8 hrs and 5 minutes from both ends, this premium service will reduce the average travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod by almost three hours. The service interlinks almost the entire stretch of Kerala from South to North offering faster connectivity to enroute destinations such as Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Features and Amenities in Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express train has an intelligent braking system which enables better acceleration and deceleration.

All coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs. All toilets are bio-vacuum type. The lighting is dual mode, viz. diffused for general illumination and personal for every seat.

Every coach has a pantry with facilities to serve hot meals, hot and cold beverages. The insulation is meant to keep heat and noise to very low levels for additional passenger comfort.

The Vande Bharat Express has 16 air-conditioned coaches of which two are executive class coaches. The total seating capacity is 1,128 passengers. It is much more than the conventional Shatabdi rake of equal number of coaches, thanks to shifting of all electric equipment below the coaches and seats in the driving coach also.