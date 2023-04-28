The semi-high-speed train had a running cheetah as a logo in front of the nose cone of the train. An image of a running cheetah with spots embossed all over has been used as the latest logo which signifies the high speed with which the train operates. The cheetah is the fastest animal that can reach upto 130kmph has been used as a logo to signify the high-speed capability of the Vande Bharat Express which is also dubbed as a semi-high speed train of Indian Railways.