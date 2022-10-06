Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Vande Bharat Express: Mumbai-to-Gandhinagar train meets with accident, engine damaged

Vande Bharat Express: Mumbai-to-Gandhinagar train meets with accident, engine damaged

Vande Bharat Express met with an accident.
1 min read . 03:12 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

Vande Bharat Express met with an accident and damaged its engine.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Around 11.15 am, between Vatva station and Maninagar, a herd of buffalo crossed the railroad tracks, causing an accident involving the Vande Bharat Express travelling between Mumbai Central and Gujarat's Gandhinagar. According to Western Railway Senior PRO JK Jayant, the front of the engine was damaged in the collision.

Around 11.15 am, between Vatva station and Maninagar, a herd of buffalo crossed the railroad tracks, causing an accident involving the Vande Bharat Express travelling between Mumbai Central and Gujarat's Gandhinagar. According to Western Railway Senior PRO JK Jayant, the front of the engine was damaged in the collision.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.