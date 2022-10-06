Vande Bharat Express: Mumbai-to-Gandhinagar train meets with accident, engine damaged1 min read . 03:12 PM IST
Vande Bharat Express met with an accident and damaged its engine.
Around 11.15 am, between Vatva station and Maninagar, a herd of buffalo crossed the railroad tracks, causing an accident involving the Vande Bharat Express travelling between Mumbai Central and Gujarat's Gandhinagar. According to Western Railway Senior PRO JK Jayant, the front of the engine was damaged in the collision.
