Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express:

Train no. 22225 will leave CSMT station in Mumbai six days a week. This train will remain inoperational on Wednesday.

Train no. 22226 will run on Solapur to Mumbai route. This will remain non-function on Thursday.

The train will start at 4.05 pm on February 11 and arrive at Solapur at 10.40 pm on the same day. Solapur-Train 22226 will leave from Solapur at 6.05 am and reach CSMT at 12.35 pm on the same day.

Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi. The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train will be the 9th Vande Bharat Train in the country.

The train will facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi near Pune.

Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express train:

Train no. 22223 will CSMT at 6.20 am on February 12. It will arrive at Shirdi at 11:40 am on the same day. Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will not run Tuesday.

Train no. 22224 will leave from Shirdi daily at 5.25 pm on 11 February and reach CSMT at 10.50 pm on the same day. It will also remain non-functional on Tuesday.

Dadar, Thane, Nashik Road. Important pilgrimages the train will connect are Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singanapur. The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train will be the 10th Vande Bharat train in the country.

About Vande Bharat Express trains:

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously designed semi-high-speed self-propelled train set of 16 coaches. The train reaches 160 kmph speed in just 140 seconds and better riding comfort for passengers. The train has a control management system for monitoring air-conditioning and every coach is fitted with passenger information and an infotainment system. Fitted with automatic plug doors with sliding footsteps and touch-free sliding doors inside coaches, the train is equipped with aeroplane-like bio-vacuum toilets. The train is also equipped with 'kavach', a train collision avoidance system.