Vande Bharat Express navigates through two steepest ghats in India. Watch
- The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur is likely to run through the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on the way to Pune) and is expected to cover the distance of around 455 km in 6.35 hours
Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw has shared a couple of videos of the soon-to-be-introduced two new Vande Bharat Express trains which will be launched from Mumbai. The two new trains will operate on the Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur routes. The routes consist of ghat(hilly) sections and till now required a banker engine(additional) to operate trains on this section. Additional locomotives, called `bankers', are used for pushing trains from behind from the Mumbai side in the ghat sections to prevent them from rolling back
