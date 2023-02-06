Vande Bharat Express navigates through two steepest ghats in India. Watch

The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel. This will be the eighth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration. Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with more advancements and improved features such as reaching a speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour. The improved Vande Bharat Express will weigh 392 tons when compared to the previous version of 430 tons.