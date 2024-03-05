The Indian Railways network, known for its affordability and widespread reach, is adding two new Vande Bharat Express trains to its fleet. Both originating from Patna, these trains aim to enhance connectivity and provide a faster, more comfortable travel experience for passengers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first route connects Patna to Siligudi, covering a distance of 471 kilometers in just 7 hours. It departs Siligudi at 6:00 AM, reaching Patna by 1:00 PM. The return journey starts at 3:00 PM from Patna Junction, reaching Siligudi by 10:00 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This service operates six days a week, excluding Tuesdays, with maintenance conducted at New Jalpaigudi Station. This route caters to passengers travelling between eastern and northeastern India, offering a significant time reduction compared to conventional trains.

The second route connects Patna to Lucknow, with a stopover at the holy city of Ayodhya. While the exact schedule is still being finalized, the train is expected to depart Patna around 6:00 AM and arrive in Lucknow by 10:30 PM. It will travel via DDU (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction), providing a faster and more convenient alternative to existing travel options between these two major cities.

Trial runs and checks for this train have already begun, and the final schedule is expected to be announced soon.

The addition of these two Vande Bharat Express trains signifies the Indian Railways' commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and improving passenger experience. These faster, more comfortable trains are expected to attract a wider range of travellers and further strengthen the nation's railway network. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!