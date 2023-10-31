Vande Bharat Express: New non-AC Vande Sadharan train arrives in Mumbai for trials
The 22-coach LHB non-AC 3-tier sleeper train has capacity to carry 1,800 passengers. Pulled by two WAP5 locomotives, each equipped with streamlined noses, it can operate at speeds reaching 130 kmph
The brand-new Vande Sadharan Push-Pull train reached Mumbai's Wadi Bunder yard on Sunday, October 29. It will undergo trials in the coming week, the Times of India reported, quoting sources.
