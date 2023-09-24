Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi flags off 9 semi-high speed trains across 11 states1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 12:50 PM IST
PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat Express trains connecting religious and tourist destinations across 11 states.
After a long hiatus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 September flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains across 11 states via video conferencing. The launch of these nine trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 states.
