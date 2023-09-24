After a long hiatus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 September flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains across 11 states via video conferencing. The launch of these nine trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 states.

Ahead of the launch, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Under PM Modi's vision the railway sector has transformed in the past nine years... Several new facilities are being installed..."

PM Modi said that the nine Vande Bharat Express trains will significantly improve connectivity as well as boost tourism across India.

He further added that the popularity of Vande Bharat trains is constantly rising and over 1,11,00,000 passengers have already travelled in them. He added that day is not far when Vande Bharat trains will connect all parts of country.

As per the PMO statement, the introduction of these nine Vande Bharat trains will herald a new standard of rail service in the country and will be equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The new trains that PM Modi flagged off today are: Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express; Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express; Hyderabad –Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; Vijayawada – Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express; Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express; Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express; Rourkela - Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express; Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express; and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.

The statement said that these Vande Bharat trains will be the fastest trains along the routes of their operation and will help save considerable time for the passengers.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!