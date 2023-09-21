Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi likely to inaugurate 9 semi-high speed trains on 24 September. Check routes, other details3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 01:21 PM IST
PM Modi to flag off nine Vande Bharat express trains on Sunday, including two for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The semi-high speed trains will cover various routes across India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off nine Vande Bharat express train on Sunday i.e. on 24 September, ministry officials told News18. Among these nine trains, the Indian Railways is set to launch two trains for West Bengal’s Howrah and Tamil Nadu’s Chennai while one each for Kerala, Odisha, Telangana, Gujarat and poll-bound Rajasthan.