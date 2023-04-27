With 15 Vande Bharat Express trains already operating in the country on various routes and more likely to be inaugurated in the coming months, people in various states are hoping that the premium semi-high speed train is allotted to their state.

West Bengal which has already got its first Vande Bharat is likely to get its second one as well in the month of May. According to a report published in the English daily The Statesman, Indian Railways may introduce another Vande Bharat Express from Howrah in West Bengal to Puri. However, the report said that the train may also be allotted on other routes like Howrah-Ranchi or Howrah-Patna. The final decision will be taken by the Railway Board.

Meanwhile, the provision of Vande Bharat trains including other items of coaches comes under PH 21-Rolling Stock Programme (Carriages), for which an amount of ₹19479 crore has been made available in Revised Estimate of Financial Year 2022-2023. Furthermore, Indian Railways has issued a production plan of 102 Vande Bharat Rakes (35 in 2022-2023 and 67 in 2023-2024) as per IR design within Indian Railways production Units ((Integral coach factory, Rail coach factory and Modern coach factory). Total 75 Vande Bharat rakes are planned as Chair Car version and remaining planned as Sleeper version. IR has also planned to manufacture 400 Vande Bharat trains (Sleeper version) of three different technologies for which Tenders have been floated to select Technology Partners for manufacturing within IR Production Units with IR manpower. In addition to the above, 8000 Vande Bharat Coaches have also been proposed under Budget 2023-24.

Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with more advancements and improved features such as reaching a speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour. The improved Vande Bharat Express will weigh 392 tons when compared to the previous version of 430 tons. It will also have a Wi-Fi content on-demand facility. Every coach has 32" screens providing passenger information and infotainment compared to 24" in the previous version. Vande Bharat Express will also be environmentally friendly as the ACs will be 15 per cent more energy efficient. With dust-free clean air cooling of the traction motor, travel will become more comfortable. A side recliner seat facility provided only to Executive Class passengers earlier will now be made available for all classes. Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats.

In the new design of Vande Bharat Express, a photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system is installed in the Roof-Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification. As recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses etc. coming through fresh air and return air.