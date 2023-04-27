West Bengal is likely to get second Vande Bharat next month, likely to operate on this route: Report2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:58 AM IST
- West Bengal which has already got its first Vande Bharat is likely to get its second one as well next month
With 15 Vande Bharat Express trains already operating in the country on various routes and more likely to be inaugurated in the coming months, people in various states are hoping that the premium semi-high speed train is allotted to their state.
