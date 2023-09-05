Vande Bharat Express: Puri-Rourkela semi-high speed train likely from THIS date. Check all details here1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Odisha to get second Vande Bharat Express train between Puri and Rourkela soon.
Vande Bharat Express: Odisha is all set to get its second Vande Bharat Express train between Puri and Rourkela by last week of September, New Indian Express has reported. Sources told the daily that the train will run on the this route this route will be used by the train to accommodate the rush between the coastal and western parts of Odisha. Some media reports have also stated that the semi-high speed is likely to be flagged off by PM Modi on 30 September.