Vande Bharat Express: Odisha is all set to get its second Vande Bharat Express train between Puri and Rourkela by last week of September, New Indian Express has reported. Sources told the daily that the train will run on the this route this route will be used by the train to accommodate the rush between the coastal and western parts of Odisha. Some media reports have also stated that the semi-high speed is likely to be flagged off by PM Modi on 30 September.

Earlier on 14 August, while flagging off the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express with Tejas coaches, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the second Vande Bharat train service between Rourkela and Bhubaneswar will begin soon.

“While flagging off the first Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah on May 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised another semi high-speed train for Odisha. In keeping with that promise, the second Vande Bharat will run soon from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar," Vaishnaw had said in August.

Route of Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express:

As per the New Indian Express report, except for Saturday, the train will run for six days a week. Speaking of halts, the train is likely to have halts at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kerejanga, Sambalpur city, Jharsuguda. Sources also told the daily that the semi-high speed train will cover the distance of 505 km in 7 hrs and 30 minutes from Puri-Rourkela and 7 hours and 45 minutes on the down line i.e. Rourkela to Puri.

Earlier, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express will pass through Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Talcher and other places.

Timing of Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express:

Speaking of the timing of the Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express, the train is likely to depart from Puri at 5 am and reach Rourkela at around 12.45 pm while the from Rourkela the train will leave at 2.10 pm and reach Puri at 9:40 pm.