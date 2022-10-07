Vande Bharat express repaired after accident. See then vs now images

On 6 October, the train's nose suffered damage while it was coming to Mumbai Central. The images of the damaged train became viral soon after the accident.
A day after the newly-launched Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train suffered damage following it got hit by a herd of buffaloes around 11.15 am on near Ahmedabad, it's nose has been successfully repaired.
On 6 October, the train's nose suffered damage while it was coming to Mumbai Central. The images of the damaged train became viral soon after the accident.
However, railways officials claimed to have repaired the damaged portion.
"The nose cone cover of the train's driver coach along with its mounting brackets was damaged in the cattle-hit incident. However, the vital parts of the train remained unaffected. The damaged nose cone was replaced at the Coach Care Centre in Mumbai Central," Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway has told PTI.
The nose cone was made up of FRP (fibre-reinforced plastic). The train had occurred between Gairatpur and Vatva Railway station.
"The nose cover is designed to absorb the impact without transmitting the same to the functional parts of the train. Therefore, it is sacrificial by design and hence replaceable," Thakur said.
"The damaged nose cone was replaced with a new one at the Mumbai Central depot in no time during the maintenance and the train was put back to service without any extra down time. The train departed from Mumbai today without any inconvenience to the passengers," he added.
The Western Railway is taking all necessary action to prevent such incidents in future, he said.
Also, news agency ANI's editor Smita Prakash too share the repaired image of Vande Bharat Express and asked the people to put away the images posted by social media users of the accident.
"Vande Bharat train that met with an accident got it’s nose fixed. Surgical team who did the nose job in pix 😀 Those who were gleefully clapping away after the unfortunate accident (no human casualties), you can put away those photos now," she wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar Capital and it started the commercial run from the next day.
The train is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. It is provided with more advanced and improved features which enables it in reaching the speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds.
