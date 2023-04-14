Vande Bharat Express trains now operational on 14 routes in India. Complete list4 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 07:22 AM IST
- Since it was first launched in 2019, Vande Bharat Express trains are now operational on 14 different routes across India
Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience. It was first known as Train 18 and was manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory(ICF) in Chennai.
