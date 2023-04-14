Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience. It was first known as Train 18 and was manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory(ICF) in Chennai.

New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: The first Vande Bharat train was flagged off on the New Delhi- Kanpur- Allahabad-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. The train runs on six days except on Thursday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 6:00 am and reaches Varanasi at 2:00 pm covering a distance of 759 km.

New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat train runs between New Delhi station and Mata Vaishno Devi's base camp Katra, covering the distance in eight hours. The train runs on six days except Tuesday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 6:00 am and reaches Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 2:00 pm.

Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Sunday. The train departs from Mumbai Central at 6:00 am and reaches Gandhinagar Capital station at 12:25 pm covering the distance of 522 km.

New Delhi - Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Friday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 05:50 am and reaches Amb Anadaura at 11:05 am.

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Wednesday. The train departs from Chennai at 05:50 am and reaches Mysuru Junction at 12:20 pm covering a distance of 401 km.

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express: This train serves between Maharastra's Nagpur and Chattisgarh's Bilaspur. The train runs on six days except Saturday. The train departs from Nagpur railway station at 02:05 pm and reaches Bilaspur at 07:35 pm.

Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Wednesday. The train leaves Howrah Junction at 05:55 am and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 1:25 pm covering a distance of 454 km in seven hours and thirty minutes.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: This train operates between Telangana's Secunderabad and Andhra Pradesh's port city of Visakhapatnam. The train runs on six days except Sunday. The train departs from Secunderabad Junction at 3:00 pm and arrives at Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 11:30 pm.

Mumbai- Solapur Vande Bharat Express: This train between Mumbai and Solapur runs on six days except Wednesday. The train departs from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal (CST) at 4:05 pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40 pm covering a 6 hours and 35-minute long journey.

Mumbai- Shirdi Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat train runs between Mumbai CST station and Sainagar Shirdi, covering the distance in five hours and 20 minutes. The train departs at 6.20 am from Mumbai and reaches Shirdi at 11.40 am. The train runs on six days except Tuesday.

Hazrat Nizamuddin- Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express: The train operates from Bhopal to Hazrat Nizamuddin station instead of New Delhi railway station - to save time by half an hour. This train covers the distance of 700 km in seven hours and 45 minutes. It operates on six days except Saturday. It departs from Bhopal at 5:55 am and reaches Delhi at 1:45 pm.

Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: The train covers a distance of 660 km between the two cities in eight hours and 30 minutes. The train will at 6 am from Secunderabad and will reach Tirupati at 2:30 pm. It will operate on six days except Tuesday.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat train will run between Chennai and Coimbatore covering a distance of 495 km in six hours and 10 minutes. It will run on six days except Wednesday. The train is scheduled to depart from Coimbatore at 6 am and reach Chennai Central at 12.10 pm.

Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express: The latest Vande Bharat Express train will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon.Notably, Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express is Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train. It will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in five hours and 15 minutes.