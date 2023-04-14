Vande Bharat Express trains now operational on 14 routes in India. Complete list

Hazrat Nizamuddin- Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express: The train operates from Bhopal to Hazrat Nizamuddin station instead of New Delhi railway station - to save time by half an hour. This train covers the distance of 700 km in seven hours and 45 minutes. It operates on six days except Saturday. It departs from Bhopal at 5:55 am and reaches Delhi at 1:45 pm.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}