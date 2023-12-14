comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 14 2023 15:44:46
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,464.5 1.28%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132 0.49%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.1 -2.01%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 623.55 0.6%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,034.35 1.99%
Business News/ News / India/  Vande Bharat Express trains now operational on 34 routes in India: See full list
Back Back

Vande Bharat Express trains now operational on 34 routes in India: See full list

 Livemint

Vande Bharat Express trains offer a myriad of superior amenities which will provide passengers with world class comfortable travelling experience & advanced state-of-the-art safety features including KAVACH technology

Vande Bharat Express (HT)Premium
Vande Bharat Express (HT)

Indian Railways operates 34 Vande Bharat train services are running across the Indian Railways network, connecting states having Broad Gauge (B.G.) electrified network. 

These are operational on the New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (Prayagraj , Kanpur Central)

New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express (Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi)

Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express (Borivali, Vapi,Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad)

New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express (Ambala Cantt, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, Una Himachal)

MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express (Katpadi, KSR Bengaluru)

Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express (Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Gondia)

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express (Bolpur Shantiniketan, Malda Town, Barsoi)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express (Nasik Road, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Solapur Vande Bharat Express (Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Kurduvadi)

Rani Kamalapati -Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express (Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Gwalior,Agra Cantt)

MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express (Salem, Erode, Tiruppur)

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express (Nalgonda,Guntur, Ongole, Nellore)

Ajmer -Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express (Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon)

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (Samalkot, Rajamundry, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal)

Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express (Kannur, Kozhikkode, Shoranur, Thrisur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Chengannur, Kollam)

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express (Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road)

Anand Vihar Terminal-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express (Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Haridwar)

New Jalpaiguri -Guwahati Vande Bharat Express (New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya)

Patna -Ranchi Vande Bharat Express (Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town, Barkakana, Mesra)

KSR Bengaluru - Dharwad Vande Bharat Express (Yesvantpur, Davangere, Hubballi)

Rani Kamalapati-Rewa Vande Bharat Express (Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna)

Indore -Nagpur Vande Bharat Express(Ujjain, Bhopal, Itarsi, Betul)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express. (Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Thivim)

Gorakhpur -Lucknow Vande Bharat Express (Basti, Ayodhya)

Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express (Pali Marwar, Falna, Abu Road, Palanpur, Mahesana)

Kasargod- Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express (Kannur, Kozhikkode, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrisur, Ernakulam,Alappuzha, Kottayam, Chengannur, Kollam)

Ahmedabad - Jamnagar (Sabarmati , Sanand, Viramgam , Surendranagar, Wankaner , Rajkot)

Udaipur City-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express (Rana Pratap Nagar, Mavli, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer, Kishangarh)

Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express(Mahbubnagar, Kurnool City, Anantapur, Dharmavaram)

Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express(Tambaram, Villupuram ,Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul , Madurai , Virudunagar)

MGR Chennai Central-Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express (Renigunta , Nellore, Ongole, Tenali )

Howrah -Patna Vande Bharat Express (Durgapur, Asansol, Jamtara, Jasidih ,Luckeesarai , Mokama, Patna Saheb)

Rourkela - Puri Vande Bharat Express (Jharsuguda, Sambalpur City, Raikakhol, Angul, Talcher Road, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road)

Howrah -Ranchi Vande Bharat Express(Kharagpur, Tatanagar , Chandil , Purulia, Kotshila, Muri) sectors

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Dec 2023, 05:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App