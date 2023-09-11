Vande Bharat Express Trains: Railways expected to launch 9 semi-high speed trains on THESE routes. Details here2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Indian Railways is expected to launched nine Vande Bharat Express trains on various routes.
Indian Railways is expected to launch nine Vande Bharat Express trains soon on several routes, a report by Zee News has stated. Of the nine trains, the five routes where the semi-high speed trains will be launched are Indore - Jaipur, Jaipur-Udaipur, Jaipur-Chandigarh, Puri - Rourkela, and Patna-Howrah. Speaking about the other four routes, the report by the daily states that the name of three routes have not been decided yet, however, they have been given to Southern Railways while the details of the fourth train is not known yet. As per report, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai will be working on developing rakes of these nine Vande Bharat trains.