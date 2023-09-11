Indian Railways is expected to launch nine Vande Bharat Express trains soon on several routes, a report by Zee News has stated. Of the nine trains, the five routes where the semi-high speed trains will be launched are Indore - Jaipur, Jaipur-Udaipur, Jaipur-Chandigarh, Puri - Rourkela, and Patna-Howrah. Speaking about the other four routes, the report by the daily states that the name of three routes have not been decided yet, however, they have been given to Southern Railways while the details of the fourth train is not known yet. As per report, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai will be working on developing rakes of these nine Vande Bharat trains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Odisha's second Vande Bharat Express train between Puri and Rourkela route is likely to be out by last week of September, New Indian Express had reported. The trial run of the train began today, a railway official told PTI. The train will run on the Puri-Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Dhenkanal-Angul-Rourkela route to cater to passengers between the coastal and western Odisha regions. Some media reports have also stated that the semi-high speed is likely to be flagged off by PM Modi on 30 September. Sources also told the daily that the semi-high speed train will cover the distance of 505 km in 7 hrs and 30 minutes from Puri-Rourkela and 7 hours and 45 minutes on the down line i.e. Rourkela to Puri.

Earlier on 5 Spetember, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had also said that Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch would soon get a Vande Bharat Express soon. While addressing the public at Neemuch on 4 September, the Railway Minister said, "It is time for Vande Bharat to run on this route. Your Member of Parliament (MP) Sudhir Gupta has already requested for the same. Vande Bharat Express will run on your route soon," as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, as per the press release by Central Railway, the total number of passengers who travelled in Vande Bharat trains in the Central Railway region from 15 August-8 September is 1.22 lakh. The total revenue earned by the Railways through these services in the above-mentioned time period is 10.72 crores.

As per the press release, the Bilaspur-Nagpur Express saw the highest occupancy rate of 122.56 percent while GOA Madgaon- CSMT Express saw lowest occupancy rate of 75.50 percent.

The occupancy rates for other trains running through the Central Railway include - Nagpur-Bilaspur Express (106.40 percent); CSMT Shirdi Express (81.33 percent); Shirdi-CSMT Express (81.88 percent); CSMT Solapur Express (93.71 percent); Solapur CSMT Express (105.09 percent); Madgaon Express (92.05 percent).

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train has state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.