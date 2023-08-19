Vande Bharat trains to get new orange exterior and enhanced features today1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST
Vande Bharat trains to debut with new orange-colored exterior, improved safety features and comfort enhancements.
Vande Bharat trains are set to get a new exterior as per reports. The new trains will have orange-coloured exteriors and will make their debut on Saturday (19 August) from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. Besides, the new trains will include a slew of innovative safety and technical enhancement features.