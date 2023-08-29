The Central Railway (CR) is reportedly set to enhance the CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat train's speed on the Igatpuri-Manmad line to 130 kmph, a report by Free Press Journal has stated. As per the report, the stretch between Igatpuri and Shirdi is 125 km and currently it allows speed up to 110 kmph.

According to instructions from the Railway Board, the Central Railways has started working on improving the tracks in order to help increase the speed of the train, officials said as reported by FPJ. Once implemented, the travel time will further reduce by 30 minutes. Moreover, this will also help other trains using the Igatpuri-Bhusawal line and will cut down on the travel time by 30 minutes.

The CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat train which runs six days a week except Tuesday was inaugurated in February by PM Modi. Apart from this, the Prime minister had also inaugurated Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express.

Train no. 22223 departs CSMT at 6.20 am and arrives at Shirdi at 11:40 am on the same day while Train no. 22224 leaves from Shirdi at 5.25 pm and reaches CSMT at 10.50 pm.

Earlier this month, the Indian Railways' Central Railway zone had added additional stoppages at Kalyan stations in the CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat Express. As per the latest detail, the CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat train will arrive at Thane station at 6:49 am and depart at 6.51 am. Its scheduled arrival at Kalyan station is 7:11 am and departure at 7:13 am. The Shirdi Sainagar-CSMT train will reach Thane at 22:06 and depart at 22:08. The arrival and departure timings of this train at Kalyan station are 21:45 and 21:47, respectively.

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat improves connectivity to important pilgrimage centers in Maharashtra like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singanapur.

The Vande Bharat trains have ultra-modern features like faster acceleration, better ride comfort, on board infotainment and Global Positioning System (GPS) based passenger information system, automatic doors, retractable footsteps and Zero discharge vacuum bio toilets etc.