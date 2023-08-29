Vande Bharat express: Travel time on CSMT-Shirdi train to reduce by 30 minutes; here's how1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Central Railway to increase speed of CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat train on Igatpuri-Manmad line to 130 kmph, reducing travel time by 30 minutes.
The Central Railway (CR) is reportedly set to enhance the CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat train's speed on the Igatpuri-Manmad line to 130 kmph, a report by Free Press Journal has stated. As per the report, the stretch between Igatpuri and Shirdi is 125 km and currently it allows speed up to 110 kmph.