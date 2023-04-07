Indian Railways will operate two more Vande Bharat Express trains from tomorrow after being flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months. The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.

At a function at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, PM Narendra Modi will flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister will flag off the Express service between Tambaram and Sengottai. He will also flag off a DEMU service from Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli, which will benefit commuters from Coimbatore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 37 km gauge conversion section between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli, which has been completed at a cost of ₹294 crore. This will benefit the movement of edible and industrial salt from Agasthiyampalli in the Nagapattinam district.

PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project. The project stretching for a distance of over 85 km has been completed at a cost of nearly ₹1,410 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains, said the PMO statement.

Later on the day, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar at the public programme at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at a cost of more than ₹1,350 crore.

The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep, said the PMO statement.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than ₹7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region.