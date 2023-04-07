Vande Bharat Express: Two more new trains to operate on these routes from tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 07:54 AM IST
- PM Narendra Modi will flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express and Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express tomorrow.
Indian Railways will operate two more Vande Bharat Express trains from tomorrow after being flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×