On the testing process, the Vande Bharat train will be tested at a speed of 180 kmph and will traverse 15,000 km and the testing includes dynamic, static, load test and oscillation trials which will be carried out on different kind of situations. After the trials, ICF will manufacture more such trains. As many as 475 such trains will be made in four years to cover all the states, he said after going around inspecting the interiors of the newly rolled out Vande Bharat coach.