On the testing process, the new Vande Bharat train will be tested at a speed of 180 kmph and will traverse 15,000 km and the testing includes dynamic, static, load test and oscillation trials by the Indian Railways
The newly-designed third rake of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat train reached in Chandigarh where the trials will be conducted before being rolled out for the passenger services.
The train was rolled out from Integral Coach Factory(ICF)in Chennai and contain several innovative features.The third rake of the train was rolled out by Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on 12 August.
Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Thursday tweeted," Getting ready to roll - 3rd Vande Bharat Train reaches stabling line in Chandigarh for speed trial."
The new prototype Vande Bharat express train rolled out at ICF which has features like automatic opening of doors, comfortable space in the driver's cabin for the loco pilots to operate and from the passengers' point of view, this train has reclining chairs for passengers besides differently abled-friendly toilets.
On the testing process, the Vande Bharat train will be tested at a speed of 180 kmph and will traverse 15,000 km and the testing includes dynamic, static, load test and oscillation trials which will be carried out on different kind of situations. After the trials, ICF will manufacture more such trains. As many as 475 such trains will be made in four years to cover all the states, he said after going around inspecting the interiors of the newly rolled out Vande Bharat coach.
Apart from ICF, the Vande Bharat trains will also be manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala and the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli.
After the successful trial of these trains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would give the green signal. The test speed of the train is 180 kmph, while the maximum speed is 160 kmph.
The ICF has the capacity to manufacture six to seven Vande Bharat rakes (trains) every month and attempts are on to scale this number to 10. The new Vande Bharat Express will be equipped with better heat ventilation and air-conditioning control by using higher efficiency compressor with UV lamp for germ free supply of air. This was not there in the earlier version. The present coaches have Level-II safety integration certification for better train control management
