Vande Bharat: Gujarat to likely get 2 semi-high speed trains on THESE routes. Details here
The first Vande Bharat train recorded an average daily ridership of 142% in October, prompting the expansion of the service.
Indian Railways is planning to operate Vande Bharat express trains connecting Gujarat's Vadodara city to Maharashtra's Pune, as reported by Times of India. As per the report, apart from this, Gujarat state is also soon set to get its second semi-high speed train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central route, for which the trial run was undertaken on 10 November.