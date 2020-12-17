Vande Bharat mission: 1.3 lakh stranded people repatriated in Phase VIII Plus

An estimated 1.3 lakh people have been brought back to India under Phase VIII Plus of the Vande Bharat mission, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.

"Vande Bharat Mission Phase VIII Plus is presently underway since 1 December 2020. This phase is progressing well," said Srivastava in his weekly press briefing.

"This includes those who have travelled under bilateral air bubble arrangements that we have in place now with 23 countries," he added.

The Phase VIII of Vande Bharat Mission was extended till December 31 earlier this month. A total of 897 flights were scheduled in the phase from 15 countries with the capacity to repatriate an estimated 1.5 lakh people.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to Covid-induced travel restrictions. Since then, the government has repatriated more than 38.4 lakh people.

On Wednesday, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said that 6,188 stranded persons have been repatriated in Phase 7 of Vande Bharat Mission.

Taking to Twitter, Puri shared data that showed that on December 15 (Tuesday) itself 6,188 Indians returned from various locations such as Sharjah, London, Nairobi, among others.

Ban on commercial flights

International flights to and from India will remain suspended till 31 December, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said in November, , extending an eight-month halt on scheduled overseas flights that was to end on 30 November.

International scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis, the DGCA had said.

India banned international flights on 23 March as part of steps aimed at combating the pandemic. Domestic flights have been allowed since 25 May in a staggered manner.









