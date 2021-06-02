International flight operation, under the Vande Bharat Mission, will resume on Wednesday, and the first flight from Dubai will land today at Vijayawada International Airport.

"First flight will come from Dubai at 6.10 pm on Wednesday. 65 passengers have booked seats," said Vijaywada International Airport Director Madhusudan Rao.

Airport Director said as many as 490 international flights had landed at Vijayawada Airport in phase one of the Vande Bharat Mission.

"All facilities are made for passengers' comfort. There will be 10 international services per week, however, there will be no services on Sundays," he added.

However, on Sunday, the UAE extended a ban on entry from travellers coming from India till June 30. The ban was initially imposed on April 25, after a surge in Covid-19 cases in India.

However, UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid-19 protocols have been exempted from travel.

Meanwhile, India has also suspended scheduled international passenger flights till June 30.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020, and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July 2020.

The Vande Bharat Mission started to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including the US, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

Earlier in March, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that around 50 lakh people have returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission as of March 10, 2021.

