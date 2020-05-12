Vande Bharat Mission: 6,037 Indians brought home on 31 flights, 33 more to go

India has managed to bring back 6,037 citizens, during the first five days of the Vande Bharat mission, who were stranded abroad amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said today. These flights are being operated by Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express. Vande Bharat mission is considered one of the largest expatriation exercise run by any country, during coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

"6,037 Indians have been flown back to India in 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission in 5 days beginning from 7th May 2020," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in its press release.

The government launched the Vande Bharat mission on 7 May, saying 64 flights will be operated to a dozen countries to bring back about 15,000 Indians who are stranded in 12 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 12 countries from where stranded Indian citizens will be repatriated are: the UAE, the UK, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

The passengers on these special repatriation flights have to pay their own fares. They have to go through mandatory screening and even testing at some locations before they are cleared for the flights.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to check the transmission of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country so far.





