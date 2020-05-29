Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Vande Bharat Mission: Air India to operate additional repatriation flights to six countries
An Air India Airbus A320 plane is seen at the Boryspil International Airport upon arrival, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak outside Kiev, Ukraine.

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India to operate additional repatriation flights to six countries

1 min read . 05:22 PM IST PTI

  • Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the six countries where these flights will operate are the US, New Zealand, the UK, Sweden, Germany and South Korea
  • Under phase one of the mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated 64 flights to bring 14,800 Indians home from 12 countries

NEW DELHI : Air India said it will operate additional repatriation flights to six countries between June 4 and June 6 to bring back stranded Indians under the phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission.

Air India said it will operate additional repatriation flights to six countries between June 4 and June 6 to bring back stranded Indians under the phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the six countries where these flights will operate are the US, New Zealand, the UK, Sweden, Germany and South Korea.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the six countries where these flights will operate are the US, New Zealand, the UK, Sweden, Germany and South Korea.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On Twitter, the national carrier said it will operate Delhi-Auckland flight on June 4, Delhi-Chicago flight and Delhi-Stockholm flight on June 5.

It said it will operate Mumbai-London flight and Mumbai-Newark flight on June 6.

It added it will run flights on Delhi-New York route, Delhi-Frankfurt route and Delhi-Seoul route on June 6.

The Narendra Modi government started the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 to bring stranded Indians home on a payment basis amid the coronavirus lockdown. It also permitted foreign nationals and valid visa holders to book seats on these outbound flights.

Under phase one of the mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated 64 flights to bring 14,800 Indians home from 12 countries between May 7 and May 14. Phase two of the mission began on May 16.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated