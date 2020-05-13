NEW DELHI: India has so far brought back almost 10,000 of its nationals stranded abroad due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, during the first phase of the mammoth Vande Bharat mission, government data showed on Wednesday.

While 8,503 people have been flown back home on 43 flights, Indian navy vessels Jalashwa and Magar have brought back almost 1,000 people from the Maldives. Separately, another 21 Indians were brought back by an Uzbek charter flight. Taken together, India has brought back about 10,000 people in phase one of the Vande Bharat mission that started on 7 May.

The numbers are expected to rise on Wednesday with 12 more flights ferrying more Indians stuck abroad. These include five flights from the Gulf region, two from the UK, two from the US, two from Southeast Asia and one from Bangladesh. They would be landing at airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Amritsar, Kozhikode, according to a government schedule.

